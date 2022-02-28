Swiss GDP Expands At Slower Pace In Q4

The Swiss grew at a slower pace in the fourth quarter as the restrictive measures associated with the pandemic dampened economic activity, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, said on Monday.

Gross domestic product grew 0.3 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter, much slower than the 1.9 percent expansion seen in the third quarter. Growth was forecast to slow to 0.4 percent.

On a yearly basis, GDP growth slowed marginally to 3.7 percent, as expected, from 3.8 percent in the prior quarter.

On the expenditure-side, private consumption expenditure rose only 0.3 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter. The increase of 1.0 percent in government expenditure was stronger, driven by pandemic-related spending.

Following a negative third quarter, there was renewed growth in investment in equipment, up 2.4 percent. Meanwhile, construction investment was down 0.1 percent.

Exports of goods decreased 2.2 percent, shipment of services gained 3.3 percent. At the same time, imports of goods climbed 1.2 percent, while imports of services decreased 1.6 percent.

In the whole year of 2021, GDP was up 3.7 percent, in contrast to the 2.4 percent slump in 2020.

The recovery benefited almost all sectors of the economy in 2021, albeit to varying degrees. The manufacturing industry grew the most, driven by robust exports. The service sector also recovered.

The Swiss National Bank forecast the economic recovery to continue this year, with GDP expanding around 3 percent in 2022.

