Dolphins Join DCC 12 To Raise $7 Million For Cancer Research

The NFL east division outfit The Miami Dolphins joined hands with the South Florida community and raised funds for the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, UHealth - the University of Miami Health System, at the 12th annual Dolphins Challenge Cancer (DCC 12) for the program. The DCC is the only National Cancer Institute-designated cancer facility at Sylvester, South Florida.

The event has raised more than $7 million with the help of 4,483 participants under the "one team, one fight" motto. Dolphins Challenge Cancer Executive Director, Javier Sanchez, said, "The DCC brings our community together with the common goal of fighting an awful disease that impacts us all. The need for quality cancer care has never been greater, and we are proud to partner with Sylvester. Over the past 12 years, this special event has created new opportunities for improved cancer treatment in South Florida to which we thank our incredible partners, participants, and donors."

The Dolphins' head coach Mike McDaniel along with players like, Jesse Davis, Isaiah Ford, Jevon Holland, Mack Hollins, Patrick Laird, Calvin Munson joined the event. The DCC has committed a fundraiser of $75 million for the cancer research center.

Stephen D. Nimer, M.D., Director of Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center and holder of the Oscar de la Renta Endowed Chair in Cancer Research, said, "On behalf of our frontline healthcare workers, researchers, and the patients we serve at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, I want to express our appreciation to the Miami Dolphins and all DCC supporters. It has been my privilege to lead Sylvester over the past decade as it transformed into a National Cancer Institute-designated center, and this year's event marks my tenth 100-mile ride. The support of this community is unparalleled. Funds raised from the DCC directly contribute to pioneering cancer research and life-saving treatments for our patients."

The participants were invited to participate in activities such as 100-mile ride, 50-mile ride, 35-mile ride, DCC 5-k, and the events ended at the Mad Dog Finish Line presented by AutoNation DRV PNK. There were multiple other events including a Finish Line Festival with those who raised more than $3,000. 250 survivors also participated in the Living Proof Program presented by Harcourt M. and Virginia W. Sylvester Foundation.

Since its inception in 2010, the DCC has raised more than $45 million for innovative cancer research and donated 100% of the fund to SCCC.

Health News