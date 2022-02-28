South Korea Has $0.84 Billion Trade Surplus In February

South Korea posted a merchandise trade surplus of $0.84 billion in February, Statistics Korea said on Tuesday.

That beat forecasts for a deficit of $1.0 billion following the upwardly revised $4.83 billion short fall in January (originally -$4.89 billion).

Exports jumped 20.6 percent on year, topping expectations for 18.2 percent and up from 15.2 percent in the previous month.

Imports advanced an annual 25.1 percent versus forecasts for 25.2 percent following the downwardly revised 35.3 percent gain a month earlier (originally 35.5 percent).

