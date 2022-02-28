Australia Home Loans Rise 1.0% In January

The value of owner-occupied home loans in Australia was up a seasonally adjusted 1.0 percent on month in January, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday - coming in at A$22.69 billion.

That missed forecasts for an increase of 2.0 percent following the 5.3 percent spike in December.

Overall home loans rose 2.6 percent on month to A$33.66 billion, while investment lending advanced 6.1 percent to A$10.97 billion.

Personal fixed term loans added 0.8 percent to A$2.15 billion and construction lending spiked 41.6 percent to A$3.84 billion.

On a yearly basis, owner-occupied home loans rose 3.4 percent and investment lending surged 67.8 percent, so total home loans climbed 18.2 percent. Fixed term loans jumped 21.6 percent and construction lending skyrocketed 192.3 percent.

