Australia Manufacturing Index Improves To 53.2 In February - AiG

The manufacturing sector in Australia moved back into expansion territory in February, the latest survey from the Australian Industry Group showed on Tuesday with a Performance of Manufacturing Index score of 53.2.

That's up from 48.4 and it moves above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Four of the seven activity indices expanded in February, with the production (up 2.7 points to 54.6), new orders (up 8.5 points to 59.8) and finished stocks (up 3.4 points to 55.9) indexes expanding at an accelerating rate. Supplier deliveries improved but remained narrowly in contraction (up 11.2 points to 49.0) while employment (down 1.9 points to 43.5) and exports (down 2.5 points to 42.6) fell further into negative territory.

Four of the six manufacturing sectors expanded in February, with metal products (up 2.8 points to 51.6) and TCF, paper & printing products (up 0.3 points to 52.3) reporting mild expansion, while chemicals (up 5.4 points to 53.5) and machinery & equipment products (up 3.5 points to 57.0) were relatively strong. The very large food & beverage sector improved but remained in contraction (up 9.3 points to 47.4).

