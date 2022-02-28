Indonesia Manufacturing PMI Ebbs In February - Markit

The manufacturing sector in Indonesia continued to expand in February, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from Markit Economics showed on Tuesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 51.2.

That's down from 53.7 in January, although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction. It also beat forecasts for 49.9.

This represented a sixth straight month of improving conditions across the Indonesian manufacturing sector, though the latest improvement was the slowest seen over this period.

Manufacturing production continued to expand but saw the rate of growth ease markedly in February as a surge in COVID-19 infections and higher input costs affected output. New business, including foreign sales, likewise saw a slowdown in growth, which was also linked to the pandemic.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.