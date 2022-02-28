Thailand Manufacturing Sector Accelerates In February - Markit

The manufacturing sector in Thailand continued to expand in February, and at a faster pace, the latest survey from Markit Economics showed on Tuesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 52.5.

That's up from 51.7 in January, although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

This marked a second consecutive month in which the manufacturing sector expanded and at a survey record rate.

Output growth accelerated in February, reaching a fresh record rate with the growth of new work renewed following nine straight months of decline. Anecdotal evidence suggested that the introduction of new products helped to boost demand in February. Foreign sales of Thai manufactured goods remained lackluster, however.

