Taiwan Manufacturing PMI Slips In February - Markit

The manufacturing sector in Taiwan continued to expand in February, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from Markit Economics showed on Tuesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 54.3.

That's down from 55.1 in January, although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

The lower headline index reading was partly due to a weaker expansion of output midway through the quarter. Production expanded at a modest pace that was the slowest for three months.

While many firms commented that output had risen due to increased amounts of new work, others suggested that raw material shortages and high inventory levels at some clients had constrained growth. Total new increased at the slowest rate for five months in February, albeit solidly overall.

