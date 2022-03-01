UK Manufacturing Growth Accelerates In February

The UK manufacturing sector growth accelerated more-than-initially estimated in February, final data from IHS Markit showed on Tuesday.

The Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose to a three-month high of 58.0 in February from 57.3 in January.

A reading above the neutral 50.0 indicates expansion in the sector. According to flash data, the score was unchanged at 57.3 in February.

Faster growth of output, new orders and stocks of purchases all helped lift the PMI level in February, offsetting the impact of slower job creation and a lessening of supply chain disruptions.

Rates of purchase price and output charge inflation remained among the highest on record in February.

While companies maintain a positive outlook for the year ahead, rising headwinds, especially the intensifying geopolitical backdrop, are ratcheting up near-term risks to demand and confidence, said Rob Dobson, director at IHS Markit, said.

