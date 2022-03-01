Indonesia Inflation Eases In February

Indonesia's consumer price inflation eased in February, data from the statistics bureau showed on Tuesday.

Consumer prices rose 2.06 percent year-on-year in February, after a 2.18 percent increase in January. Economists had expected a rate of 2.1 percent.

Core inflation was 2.03 percent in February. Economists had expected 1.93 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices declined 0.02 percent in February, after a 0.56 percent increase in January. This was in line with economists' expectations.

Prices for food, beverages and tobacco fell 0.84 percent yearly in February and prices for information, communication and financial services grew 0.04 percent.

Economic News

