Estonia GDP Growth Improves In Q4

Estonia's grew at a slightly faster pace in the fourth quarter, led by manufacturing, preliminary data from Statistics Estonia showed Tuesday.

Gross domestic product grew 8.6 percent year-on-year following an 8.31 percent growth in the third quarter.

"The growth was still broad-based, but several economic activities were affected by soaring prices," Robert Müürsepp, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said.

Manufacturing returned to the pre-pandemic level and the economic activity was further boosted by information and communication, transportation and storage, and professional, scientific and technical activities.

Accommodation and food service activities continued their rapid growth after being ravaged by the crisis.

Trade and agriculture sectors hampered growth in the fourth quarter, due to price increases in these sectors.

Private consumption grew 6.9 percent year-on-year, boosted by the lifting of the pandemic restrictions. However, rising prices acted as a drag. Investments shrank 38.4 percent, mainly due to exceptionally high reference base.

Investment by businesses in computer software and databases decreased sharply. Households' investments in dwellings also fell.

The biggest growth was recorded in enterprises' investments in transport equipment and in other machinery and equipment and weapons systems.

Exports grew 22.6 percent, while imports decreased 2.6 percent.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the GDP grew 1.8 percent sequentially and 8.8 percent from a year ago.



For the whole year 2021, the economy expanded 8.3 percent and rose 5.2 percent from the pre-pandemic level in 2019.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.