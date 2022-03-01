Prices Explode As War Zone Adds Crypto To Its Armory

The currency and financial turmoil in the aftermath of Russia's invasion of Ukraine appears to have triggered an unprecedented demand for cryptocurrencies, making it the choicest weapon for both the countries aiming to gain an edge in the geopolitical showdown.

Crypto data research company Kaiko reported a surge in Bitcoin and stablecoin volume for both Russian and Ukrainian as transactions on centralized bitcoin exchanges in both the Russian Ruble and the Ukrainian Hryvnia surged to their highest levels in months.

Demand for Bitcoin surged after reports from Russia indicated plans to use digital currencies to tackle the emergency situation following removal of key Russian banks from the SWIFT interbank messaging system and freezing of assets of Russia's central bank.

The demand for cryptocurrencies was boosted also on expected wider adoption to offset the disruptions to the traditional financial payment and settlements infrastructure.

Crypto prices have leaped and overall market capitalization has surged more than 12 percent to $1.95 trillion.

Bitcoin is trading 16 percent higher at $44,651 whereas Ethereum is trading 12 percent higher at $2,973.

Overall crypto market capitalization has surged by 12.96 percent in the past 24 hours. Market capitalization of most of the dominant individual categories ranging from Smart Contracts, Centralized Exchanges, Web 3, Research, NFT & Collectibles, Scaling, Metaverse, Gaming and Decentralized Exchanges surged almost in the same proportion, i.e., between 9 and 13 percent.

DeFi market capitalization increased much higher, by 14.01 percent aided by the 19-percent rally in Terra (LUNA), the 17-percent rally in Avalanche (AVAX) and the 16-percent rally in Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC).

Meme category put up a less than par showing of 8.3 percent surge as top-ranked Dogecoin (DOGE) rallied less than 9 percent, followed by SHIBA INU (SHIB) which rose around 10 percent.

In tandem with the risk-on sentiment and raging momentum across crypto sphere, stablecoins' market capitalization has edged up only 0.28 percent.

In the comparative ranking of global currencies (fiat and digital) based on market capitalization, published by coinmarketcap.com, Bitcoin has moved up to rank 14 amidst the dramatic overnight surge in the price of Bitcoin and an almost simultaneous crash in the Russian Ruble. The Russian Ruble had crashed substantially after Treasury imposed sanctions on the Russian central bank and key banks were excluded from the SWIFT interbank messaging system.

In the comparative ranking of global assets based on market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com, Bitcoin is now in 9th position.

By rising to a place among the 15 top currencies and the 10 top assets, Bitcoin has energized the entire crypto space, that is evident from the fact that not a single cryptocurrency (excluding stablecoins) is in overnight negative territory currently.

Both Ukraine and Russia already boast of high cryptocurrency adoption even before this conflict. Data from Chainalysis in the 2021 Global Crypto Adoption Index shows that Ukraine is the top European adopter of cryptocurrency and the fourth biggest in the world. The Russian Federation occupies the 18th position globally.

While it looks certain that the war would trigger a wider adoption of cryptos in the two affected regions, scaling up crypto usage to the levels occupied by the traditional financial systems is a challenge indeed.

As war zone embraces crypto in a big way, and the wider world tries to impose a sanctions regime, contentious questions emerge on the scope of crypto use, on whether individual's right to use wealth freely would be compromised and whether cryptocurrency exchanges would start blocking accounts of individuals on and off the sanctions list.

This is perhaps the first war after crypto exploded on the world scene and has to an extent complicated the war as well as the response to the war.

