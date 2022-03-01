Brooks & Dunn Announce Reboot 2022 Tour With Star-Studded Lineup Of Openers

Legendary country duo Brooks & Dunn are returning to the road with their Reboot 2022 U.S Tour.

They have curated a star-studded lineup of openers, including Gabby Barrett, Jordan Davis, Riley Green, Walker Hayes and Jon Pardi.

Kicking off in Evansville, Indiana, on May 5, the nationwide tour will see the duo hit some cities and venues for the first time in over a decade and some in over 20 years.

"Last year we fired up the buses and 'let it roll' again," said Kix Brooks. "Thanks for reminding us how you guys can shake every stage we walk on to…damn, it feels good to be back with ya! Bring it! We'll meet you there."

"It is our full intent to step onto the stage each night and throw down like the wildest honky tonk you've never been to…yet," added Ronnie Dunn. "Don't be concerned about the mess left afterwards, y'all just enjoy yourselves and we'll worry about that later."

Fans can get first access to tickets from March 1 at 10 AM local venue time by subscribing to the Brooks & Dunn email newsletter. The public onsale begins Friday, March 4 at 10 AM local venue time.

Tour Dates:

May 5 -- Evansville, Ind. w/ Jon Pardi, Tyler Booth

May 6 -- Grand Rapids, Mich. - w/ Jon Pardi, Tyler Booth

May 12 -- Brandon, Miss. w/ Walker Hayes, Morgan Wade

May 13 -- Huntsville, Ala. w/ Walker Hayes, Morgan Wade

May 14 -- Knoxville, Tenn. w/ Walker Hayes, Morgan Wade

May 20 -- Wichita, Kan. w/ Jordan Davis, Jackson Dean

May 21 -- Tulsa, Okla. w/ Riley Green, Jackson Dean

May 22 -- Springfield, Mo. w/ Jordan Davis, Jackson Dean

June 3 -- Estero, Fla. w/ Gabby Barrett, King Calaway

June 4 -- Jacksonville, Fla. w/ Gabby Barrett, King Calaway

June 9 -- Lafayette, La. w/ Jordan Davis, Dillon Carmichael

June 10 -- Bossier City, La. w/ Jordan Davis, Dillon Carmichael

June 11 -- San Antonio, Texas w/ Jordan Davis, Dillon Carmichael

June 16 -- Savannah, Ga. w/ Jordan Davis, Tyler Braden

June 17 -- Greenville, S.C. w/ Jordan Davis, Tyler Braden

June 18 -- Nashville, Tenn. w/ TBD, Tyler Braden

June 23 -- Charleston, W.V. w/ TBD, Tenille Townes

June 24 -- Toledo, Ohio w/ TBD, Tenille Townes

June 25 -- Detroit, Mich. w/ TBD, Tenille Townes

