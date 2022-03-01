German Inflation Accelerates In February

Germany's consumer price inflation accelerated in February, after slowing in the previous month, preliminary estimates from the statistical office Destatis showed Tuesday.

The consumer price index rose 5.1 percent year-on-year following a 4.9 percent increase in January. The inflation rate matched economists' expectations.

In December, inflation was 5.3 percent.

Food inflation climbed to 5.3 percent from 5.0 percent and energy price growth accelerated to 22.5 percent from 20.5 percent.

Services costs rose 2.8 percent after a 2.9 percent increase in the previous month. Rents grew 1.5 percent, slightly faster than the 1.4 percent gain in January.

The CPI rose 0.9 percent from January, when prices increased 0.4 percent.

The harmonized index of consumer prices rose 5.5 percent annually in February after a 5.1 percent increase in the previous month. Economists had forecast 5.4 percent inflation.

The EU measure of inflation rose 0.9 percent from the previous month, same as in January. Economists had expected 0.8 percent increase.

Destatis said the inflation rate remains high despite the fact that the base effects caused by the temporary reduction of value added tax rates and the sharp decline in mineral oil product prices in 2020 have no longer had an impact since January 2022.

Covid-19-related effects such as delivery bottlenecks and significant price increases at upstream stages in the economic process as well as in energy product prices continue to have an impact, the agency said.

"These effects are superimposed by uncertainties caused by the Russian attack on Ukraine," Destatis added.

Destatis is set to release the final results for February inflation on March 11.

