Low Meat, Meat-free Diets Lower Overall Risk Of Cancer, Says New Study

A study published in the open access journal BMC Medicine has revealed that consuming low meat and also going on meat-free diets lowers the overall risk of getting diagnosed with cancer.

Researchers from the University of Oxford, UK studied the relationship between diet and cancer risk by analysing the data collected from 472,377 British adults recruited to the UK Biobank between the years 2006 and 2010. Participants aged between 40 and 70 years reported how frequently they ate meat and fish and then the researchers calculated the number of times new cancers developed over an average period of 11 years using records. They also brought in the diabetes status and sociodemographic, socioeconomic and lifestyle factors in their analyses.

Around 247,571 or 52 percent of participants ate meat more than five times per week, 205,382 or 44 percent of participants ate meat five or less times per week, 10,696 or 2 percent ate fish but not meat, and 8,685 or 2 percent were vegetarian or vegan. 54,961 participants or 12 percent developed cancer during the study period.

The researchers found that the overall cancer risk was 2 percent lower among those people who consumed meat five times or less per week, 10 percent lower among those who ate fish but not meat, and 14 percent lower among vegetarians and vegans, compared to those who ate meat more than five times per week.

While looking into the incidence of specific cancers with the diet of participants, researchers found that those who ate meat five times or less per week had a 9 percent lower risk of colorectal cancer, compared to those who ate meat more than five times per week. They also found that the risk of prostate cancer was 20 percent lower among men who ate fish but not meat and 31 percent lower among men who followed a vegetarian diet, in comparison to those who ate meat more than five times a week.

The researchers observed that the nature of their study does not lead to conclusions about a causal relationship between diet and cancer risk. Also, as the UK Biobank dietary data was collected at a single time-point, rather than over a continuous period of time, it may not present the correct picture.

