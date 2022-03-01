Abbott Recalls Another Lot Of Simila After A Second Infant-fatality

The United States Food and Drug Administration has added another Abbott Nutrition baby solution to the list of recalls after another unfortunate death of an infant was reported, taking the toll to two. The FDA has reported five cases of infant illness due to the solution.

The original real included the brand's Similac, Alimentum, and EleCare while the FDA has added another Similac formula to the list.

The investigation opened on February 17 after the FDA announced that the customers have lodged complaints of Cronobacter infection among the infants. The variants of the bacteria, Cronobacter sakazakii and Salmonella Newport were reportedly found in the products that were manufactured in the Sturgis, Michigan, facility of the company.

The recent case of the death of the infant shows that the patient had consumed Similac PM 60/40 and when the company was informed about the development, it issued a voluntary recall of the product with the lot code 27032K80 (can) and 27032K800 (case).

"The most recent patient was reported to have consumed Abbott Nutrition's Similac PM 60/40 product with the lot code 27032K800 prior to Cronobacter sakazakii infection," said the FDA. The recent lot was also produced in the Michigan facility and was then distributed across the US and Israel.

Abbott posted on its website, "This case is under investigation, and at this time the cause of the infant's Cronobacter sakazakii infection has not been determined. We want to extend our heartfelt sympathies to the family." The company has also said that no other product was tested positive with the bacteria.

According to the CDC, Cronobacter can cause severe sepsis or meningitis in infants which often becomes life-threatening. The FDA has issued a method of identification for the products in question,

The first two digits of the code are 22 through 37

The code has K8, SH, or Z2

The expiration date is 4-1-2022 or later

The lot number can also be searched on the company website.

