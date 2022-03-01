Win Streak May End For South Korea Stock Market

Ahead of Tuesday's holiday for Independence Day, the South Korea stock market had finished higher in two straight sessions, gathering more than 50 points or 2 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just beneath the 2,700-point plateau although investors figure to cash in on Wednesday.

The global forecast is sharply negative on soaring concerns about the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The European and U.S. were sharply lower on Tuesday and the Asian markets are expected to open in similar fashion.

The KOSPI finished modestly higher on Monday following gains from the and chemical companies, while the financials and oil stocks were mixed.

For the day, the index climbed 22.42 points or 0.84 percent to finish at the daily high of 2,699.18 after trading as low as 2,658.25. Volume was 604 million shares worth 12.7 trillion won. There were 631 gainers and 240 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial collected 0.26 percent, while KB Financial climbed 1.36 percent, Hana Financial dipped 0.20 percent, Samsung Electronics rose 0.28 percent, LG Electronics sank 0.40 percent, SK Hynix added 0.41 percent, Naver climbed 1.11 percent, Samsung SDI improved 1.67 percent, LG Chem rallied 1.99 percent, Lotte Chemical gained 0.69 percent, S-Oil jumped 1.56 percent, SK Innovation lost 0.25 percent, POSCO soared 3.45 percent, SK Telecom advanced 1.30 percent, KEPCO skyrocketed 6.42 percent, Hyundai Motor accelerated 0.57 percent and Kia Motors was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as the major averages opened lower on Tuesday and saw the losses accelerate as the day progressed before closing firmly in the red.

The Dow plummeted 597.65 points or 1.76 percent to finish at 33,294.95, while the NASDAQ tumbled 218.94 points or 1.59 percent to close at 13,532.46 and the S&P 500 dropped 67.68 points or 1.55 percent to end at 4,306.26.

The weakness on Wall Street came as selling continued unabated amid rising worries about the likely economic impact of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and the stringent sanctions imposed on Russia by the U.S. and several Western countries.

According to reports, Russian rockets have hit the center of the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, and a long line of tanks was heading toward Kyiv.

In U.S. economic news, construction spending posted a bigger gain than expected in January, while the ISM's manufacturing PMI for February also came in above forecasts.

Crude oil prices rose sharply on Tuesday as an escalation in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and a raft of sanctions imposed on Russia raised concerns about global oil supplies. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended higher by $7.69 or 8 percent at $103.41 a barrel, the highest settlement since July 2014.

