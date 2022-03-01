New Zealand Terms Of Trade Slip 1% In Q4

New Zealand's terms of trade fell 1.0 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2021, Statistics New Zealand said on Wednesday - missing forecasts for a fall of 0.8 percent after rising 0.7 percent in the three months prior.

Export prices climbed 2.7 percent on quarter, beating expectations for 1.5 percent but slowing from 4.5 percent in the previous three months.

Import prices advanced 3.8 percent on quarter, unchanged from Q3 and surpassing forecasts for 2.3 percent.

Export volumes for goods were flat and import volumes fell 0.9 percent, while export values for goods rose 2.7 percent and import values rose 3.6 percent. The services terms of trade fell 0.9 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.