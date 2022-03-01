Malaysia Stock Market Likely To Extend Tuesday's Losses

The Malaysia stock market on Tuesday snapped the two-day winning streak in which it had collected almost 35 points or 2.2 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just beneath the 1,600-point plateau and the losses may accelerate on Wednesday.

The global forecast is sharply negative on soaring concerns about the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The European and U.S. were sharply lower on Tuesday and the Asian markets are expected to open in similar fashion.

The KLCI finished modestly lower as the financials and telecoms were mostly lower, while support from the glove makers kept the market from falling too far.

For the day, the index sank 11.84 points or 0.74 percent to finish at 1,596.44 after trading between 1,593.57 and 1,620.44. Volume was 3.214 billion shares worth 3.246 billion ringgit. There were 566 decliners and 403 gainers.

Among the actives, Axiata and INARI both plunged 2.80 percent, while CIMB Group plummeted 7.36 percent, Dialog Group tanked 2.48 percent, Digi.com declined 0.99 percent, Genting and Tenaga Nasional both lost 0.65 percent, Hartalega Holdings surged 5.19 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong rose 0.15 percent, Maybank spiked 1.60 percent, Maxis skidded 0.75 percent, MISC slumped 0.68 percent, MRDIY retreated 0.83 percent, Petronas Chemicals gained 0.52 percent, PPB Group advanced 0.67 percent, Press Metal fell 0.59 percent, Public Bank sank 0.67 percent, RHB Capital tumbled 1.53 percent, Sime Darby jumped 1.32 percent, Telekom Malaysia added 0.59 percent, Top Glove improved 0.49 percent and Sime Darby Plantations, IHH Healthcare, IOI Corporation and Genting Malaysia were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as the major averages opened lower on Tuesday and saw the losses accelerate as the day progressed before closing firmly in the red.

The Dow plummeted 597.65 points or 1.76 percent to finish at 33,294.95, while the NASDAQ tumbled 218.94 points or 1.59 percent to close at 13,532.46 and the S&P 500 dropped 67.68 points or 1.55 percent to end at 4,306.26.

The weakness on Wall Street came as selling continued unabated amid rising worries about the likely economic impact of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and the stringent sanctions imposed on Russia by the U.S. and several Western countries.

According to reports, Russian rockets have hit the center of the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, and a long line of tanks was heading toward Kyiv.

In U.S. economic news, construction spending posted a bigger gain than expected in January, while the ISM's manufacturing PMI for February also came in above forecasts.

Crude oil prices rose sharply on Tuesday as an escalation in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and a raft of sanctions imposed on Russia raised concerns about global oil supplies. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended higher by $7.69 or 8 percent at $103.41 a barrel, the highest settlement since July 2014.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis