Australian Market Modestly Higher

The Australian stock market is modestly higher on Wednesday, extending the gains in the previous three sessions, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 moving above the 7,100 level, despite the broadly negative cues overnight from Wall Street, amid a spike in crude oil prices and as traders digested upbeat GDP data. However, the escalation in the Russia-Ukraine conflict and stringent sanctions imposed on Russia by the Western countries rendered the mood cautious.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is gaining 21.00 points or 0.30 percent to the day's high of 7,116.60, after hitting a low of 7,041.90 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 18.50 points or 0.25 percent to 7,403.80. Australian stocks ended significantly higher on Tuesday.

Among major miners, Rio Tinto, OZ Minerals and Fortescue Metals are gaining almost 4 percent each, while BHP Group is adding more than 3 percent and Mineral Resources is up more than 1 percent.

Oil stocks are higher. Origin Energy is adding almost 1 percent, Woodside Petroleum is gaining 3.5 percent, Beach energy is up more than 1 percent and Santos is advancing almost 3 percent.

In the tech space, WiseTech Global is losing almost 1 percent, Xero is down more than 1 percent and Block is edging down 0.3 percent, while Appen and Zip are slipping more than 4 percent each.

Among the big four banks, Westpac and ANZ Banking are losing more than 1 percent each, while National Australia Bank is down almost 1 percent. Commonwealth Bank is flat.

Among gold miners, Gold Road Resources is gaining more than 4 percent, Newcrest Mining is adding almost 2 percent, Northern Star Resources is up more than 1 percent and Evolution Mining is advancing almost 3 percent. Resolute Mining is flat.



In other news, shares in Core Lithium are soaring more than 15 percent after the lithium miner signed a lithium supply deal with electric carmaker Tesla.

Shares in Medical Developments International, which makes the 'green whistle' painkiller known as Penthrox, also surged more than 29 percent after the company confirmed the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has lifted its clinical hold on the inhaled drug.

In economic news, Australia's gross domestic product expanded a seasonally adjusted 3.4 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2021, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday. That beat forecasts for a gain of 3.0 percent following the 1.9 percent contraction in the three months prior. On a yearly basis, GDP gained 4.2 percent - again exceeding expectations for an increase of 3.7 percent and up from 3.9 percent in the third quarter.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.726 on Wednesday.

On Wall Street, stocks stocks reeled under sustained selling pressure and ended firmly down in negative territory on Tuesday amid rising concerns about growth due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and a raft of sanctions imposed on Russia by the U.S. and Western allies.

The market stayed weak right through the day's session and the major averages all ended with sharp losses. The Dow ended down by 597.65 points or 1.65 percent at 33,294.95. The S&P 500 drifted down 67.68 points or 1.55 percent to 4,306.26 and the Nasdaq finished with a loss of 218.94 points or 1.59 percent.

The major European also ended sharply lower today. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 shed 1.72 percent, Germany's DAX tumbled 3.85 percent and France's CAC 40 fell 3.94 percent.

Crude oil prices rose sharply on Tuesday as an escalation in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and a raft of sanctions imposed on Russia raised concerns about global oil supplies. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended higher by $7.69 or 8 percent at $103.41 a barrel, the highest settlement since July 2014.

