European Economics Preview: German Unemployment Data Due

Unemployment from Germany is due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, UK Nationwide house price data is due for February. Economists forecast house prices to rise 10.7 percent annually after climbing 11.2 percent in January.



At 3.00 am ET, Spain's labor agency publishes monthly unemployment data.

In the meantime, final GDP from Hungary and consumer prices from Austria are due.

At 3.55 am ET, the Federal Labor Agency is set to release Germany's unemployment data for February. The number of unemployed is forecast to fall 25,000 after declining 48,000 in the previous month.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is scheduled to issue eurozone flash inflation data. Economists forecast annual inflation to rise further to 5.4 percent in February from 5.1 percent in January.

