India Manufacturing Growth Remains Strong In February

India's manufacturing activity increased in February, survey results from IHS Markit showed on Wednesday.

The manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 54.9 in February from 54.0 in January. A score above 50.0 indicates expansion.

New inflows increased in February and demand from international clients rose at the quickest pace in three months.

Production rose for the eighth month in a row. New orders and output increased in February.

Backlogs of work rose marginally in February and employment declined, with the overall rate of job shedding being only fractional.

Stocks of finished goods declined in February and delivery time lengthened.

Business sentiment improved sharply in February and the degree of optimism remained below the long-run average.

"For now, India's manufacturing sector has weathered the storm of the Omicron variant, undoubtedly supported by the relatively high inoculation rate," Shreeya Patel, economist at IHS Markit, said.

