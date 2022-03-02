Estonia Retail Sales Increase In January

Estonia's retail sales rose in January, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Wednesday.

Retail sales, excluding motor vehicles and motor cycles trade, increased 8.0 percent year-on-year in January.

"The turnover growth in enterprises engaged in the retail sale of automotive fuel accounted for nearly a half of the total rise in the turnover of retail trade enterprises," Johanna Pihlak, analyst at Statistics Estonia, said.

On a monthly basis, retail sales declined 20.0 percent in January, this was mainly due to Christmas and year-end sales.

On a seasonally and working-day adjusted basis, retail sales turnover remained unchanged monthly in January.

