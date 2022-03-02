Austria Inflation Accelerates In February

Austria's consumer price inflation increased in February, preliminary estimates from Statistics Austria showed on Wednesday.

Consumer prices rose 5.9 percent yearly in February, following a 5.0 percent increase in January.

"Rising fuel and energy prices are currently continuing to fuel inflation," Tobias Thomas, director general at Statistics Austria, said.

The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 5.5 percent annually in February, following a 4.5 percent increase in the preceding month.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased 1.3 percent monthly in February, after a 0.1 percent fall in the prior month.

On month-on-month basis, the HICP rose 1.3 percent in February, after remaining unchanged in the previous month.

