Ireland Jobless Rate Steady At 5.2%

Ireland's jobless rate remained unchanged in February, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate was 5.2 percent in February, same as seen in January. In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was 7.5 percent.

The Covid-19 crisis has continued to have a significant impact on the labor market in February, the agency said.

The seasonally adjusted number of unemployed decreased to 135,100 persons in January from 137,100 in the preceding month.

The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15-24 age group, rose to 12.6 percent in January from 13.0 percent in the prior month.

