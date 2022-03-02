South Korea GDP Jumps 1.2% In Q3; +4.0% In 2021

South Korea's gross domestic product expanded by a seasonally adjusted 1.2 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2021, the Bank of Korea said on Thursday - accelerating from the 0.3 percent gain in the three months prior.

On a yearly basis, GDP was up 4.2 percent - up from 4.0 percent in the third quarter.

Real gross national income was down 0.6 percent on quarter and up 1.4 percent on year.

For all of 2021, South Korea's GDP climbed 4.0 percent after contracting 0.9 percent in 2020.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.