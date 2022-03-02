South Korea GDP Jumps 1.2% In Q3; +4.0% In 2021

South Korea's gross domestic product expanded by a seasonally adjusted 1.2 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2021, the Bank of Korea said on Thursday - accelerating from the 0.3 percent gain in the three months prior.

On a yearly basis, GDP was up 4.2 percent - up from 4.0 percent in the third quarter.

On the production side, manufacturing rose by 1.1 percent on quarter, mainly due to increases in computer, electronic & optical products and electrical equipment. Construction expanded by 2.4 percent, owing to increases in building construction and civil engineering. Services grew by 1.4 percent, led by face-to-face services such as accommodation & food services, transportation & storage and cultural & other services.

On the expenditure side, private consumption was up by 1.6 percent, as expenditures on services (e.g. restaurants & accommodation, recreation & culture) and semi-durable goods (e.g. clothing) increased while expenditures on durable goods (e.g. motor vehicles) fell. Government consumption rose by 1.3 percent, with increased expenditures on goods and care benefits. Construction investment expanded by 2.9 percent, as building construction and civil engineering increased. Facilities investment contracted by 0.7 percent due to a decrease in machinery. Exports increased by 5.0 percent, as exports of goods such as semiconductors and coal & petroleum products expanded. Imports were up by 4.8 percent, owing to increased imports of crude oil and chemical products.

Nominal GNI increased by 1.8 percent in the fourth quarter of 2021 relative to the quarter before, with a 1.6 percent increase in nominal gross domestic product (nominal GDP) and an increase in net factor income from the rest of the world. Real GNI decreased by 0.6 percent compared to the previous quarter due to increases in real trading losses, despite an expansion of real GDP. The GDP deflator rose by 2.8 percent year on year.

The gross saving ratio (gross saving/gross national disposable income) stood at 35.4 percent, 0.5 percentage points lower than in the previous quarter. The gross domestic investment ratio (gross capital formation/gross national disposable income) was 32.3 percent, 0.7 percentage points higher than in the previous quarter.

For all of 2021, South Korea's GDP climbed 4.0 percent after contracting 0.9 percent in 2020.

On the expenditure side, the growth of facilities investment and government consumption continued and exports and private consumption turned positive, while the decline in construction investment persisted. On the production side, while the decline in construction was sustained, manufacturing and services reversed to an increase. Real GNI grew by 3.5 percent, falling short of real GDP as the terms of trade worsened, although real net factor income from the rest of the world increased.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.