Taiwan Stock Market May Bounce Higher Again On Thursday

The Taiwan stock market on Wednesday ended the two-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 300 points or 1.8 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just beneath the 17,870-point plateau although it's likely to find renewed support on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian is positive, with surging crude oil prices and strength among financials expected to boost the oversold markets. The European and U.S. markets were up sharply and the Asian markets are expected to open in similar fashion.

The TSE finished slightly lower on Wednesday following losses from the stocks, gains from the cement and plastic companies and a mixed picture from the financial sector.

For the day, the index shed 30.65 points or 0.17 percent to finish at 17,867.60 after trading between 17,784.64 and 17,918.98.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial sank 0.96 percent, while Mega Financial eased 0.26 percent, CTBC Financial gained 0.72 percent, Fubon Financial declined 0.79 percent, First Financial collected 0.57 percent, E Sun Financial rose 0.34 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company shed 0.50 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation dropped 0.92 percent, Largan Precision dipped 0.24 percent, Catcher Technology spiked 2.74 percent, MediaTek tumbled 1.82 percent, Delta Electronics lost 0.58 percent, Formosa Plastic perked 0.46 percent, Nan Ya Plastics improved 0.56 percent, Asia Cement was up 0.22 percent, Taiwan Cement added 0.42 percent and Hon Hai Precision was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as the major averages opened higher on Wednesday and accelerated as the session progressed, ending near daily highs.

The Dow surged 596.40 points or 1.79 percent to finish at 33,891.35, while the NASDAQ soared 219.56 points or 1.62 percent to end at 13,752.02 and the S&P 500 jumped 80.28 points or 1.86 percent to close at 4,386.54.

The rally on Wall Street came on surging crude oil prices and a rebound by treasury yields.

Also, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told the House Financial Services Committee the Fed still believes it will be appropriate to raise interest rates later this month, citing inflation well above 2 percent and a strong labor market. The likely increase in interest rates comes even though Powell acknowledged that the Russia-Ukraine conflict has introduced significant uncertainty for the U.S. economic outlook.

On the U.S. economic front, payroll processor ADP said U.S. private sector employment jumped much more than expected in February.

Crude oil prices climbed higher on Wednesday, extending gains amid concerns about global crude supplies due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and data showing a drop in U.S. crude inventories. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended higher by $7.19 or 7 percent at $110.60, the highest settlement since May 2011.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis