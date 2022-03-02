Australia Building Permits Plummet In January

The total number of building permits issued in Australia plunged a seasonally adjusted 27.9 percent on month in January, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday - coming in at 12,916.

That was well shy of expectations for a decline of 3.5 percent following the 8.2 percent increase in December.

Permits for private sector houses dropped 17.5 percent on month to 8,712, while permits for private sector dwellings excluding houses plummeted 43.6 percent on month to 4,007.

On a yearly basis, total dwelling permits shed 24.1 percent, private sector houses declined 29.0 percent and dwellings excluding houses fell 8.5 percent.

Economic News

