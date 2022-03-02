Singapore Private Sector Ebbs In February - Markit

Private sector in Singapore continued to expand in February, albeit at a slower rate, the latest survey from Markit Economics showed on Thursday with a PMI score of 52.5.

That's down from 54.4 in January, although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

The rate of expansion eased to a three-month low but remained above the series average. Higher demand supported output growth in February.

Anecdotal evidence suggested that increased overseas travel and orders for COVID-19 related goods and services contributed to the rise in new business. The rate of growth slowed, however, with some firms experiencing heightened COVID-19 related disruptions. Growth of new business from abroad likewise slowed. Survey respondents commented that capacity and supply constraints limited their fulfilment of foreign demand.

