Eurozone Producer Prices Increase Sharply In January

Eurozone producer prices grew sharply in January on surging energy prices, Eurostat reported Thursday.

Producer price inflation advanced to 30.6 percent in January from 26.3 percent in December. The rate was also well above the expected 26.9 percent.

Excluding energy, producer price inflation rose to 11.7 percent from 10.1 percent a month ago.

Within main industrial grouping, energy prices surged 85.6 percent in January. This was followed by a 20.2 percent rise in intermediate goods prices.

Producer prices of durable consumer goods and non-durable consumer goods were up 6.7 percent and 6.0 percent, respectively. Capital goods prices moved up 5.7 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer price inflation eased to 5.2 percent from 3.0 percent in December.

Producer prices in the EU27 moved up 4.9 percent on month, taking the annual growth to 30.3 percent in January.

Economic News

