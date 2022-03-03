UAE Non-Oil Private Sector Rises In February

The UAE non-oil private sector increased slightly in February, survey results from IHS Markit showed on Thursday.

The Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 54.8 in February from 54.1 in January. A score above 50 indicates expansion.

New orders and output increased in February.

Firms remained confident for the coming 12 months and the outlook for the rose to the highest in four months.

Employment level remained broadly unchanged in February and backlogs of work rose for the eighth month in a row.

Lead times declined in February.

Input costs increased in February and output prices fell for the seventh straight month.

"The upsurge was widely linked to rising client demand, with businesses also pointing to growth in tourism as the Expo 2020 continued and countries loosened their travel measures," David Owen, an economist at IHS Markit, said.

