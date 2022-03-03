Denmark Jobless Rate Rises In January

Denmark's jobless rate rose in January, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Thursday.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the gross unemployment rate increased to 2.7 percent in January from 2.5 percent in December.

The gross unemployment rose by 5,000 persons to 76,800 in January from 71,800 in the preceding month.

The latest increase may be due to the fact that the unemployment for December was low, as a result of extra holidays, the agency said.

The youth jobless rate, which is applicable to the 16 to 24 age group, remained unchanged at 1.0 percent in January.

