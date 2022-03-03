Turkish Consumer Price Inflation, Producer Prices Increase

Turkey's consumer price inflation and producer prices surged in February, figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Thursday.

The consumer prices index rose 54.44 percent year-on-year in February, following a 48.69 percent increase in January. Economists had expected 52.95 percent inflation.

Transportation costs accelerated 75.75 percent yearly in February and prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 64.47 percent.

Prices for furnishings and household equipment, and hotels, cafes and restaurants soared 64.83 percent and 55.20 percent, respectively. Miscellaneous goods and services rose 55.78 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 4.81 percent in February. Economists had forecast an increase of 3.8 percent.

The producer price index grew 105.01 percent annually in February, following a 93.53 percent increase in January.

Among the main industrial sectors, prices for the energy industry rose 188.47 percent yearly in February and those for intermediate goods gained 115.13 percent.

Prices for non-durable consumer goods and capital goods grew 70.0 percent and 71.9 percent, respectively. Prices for durable consumer goods rose 69.2 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 7.22 percent in February.

