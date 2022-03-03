Cryptos Edge Up Despite The Crude Shock

Crypto prices edged up while crude oil continued its surge amidst the unabated conflict in eastern Europe. Brent crude soared to a high of $119.78 versus the high of $115.11 on Wednesday.

The OPEC+ alliance, which also includes Russia, has in the meanwhile agreed to stick to the planned output increase of 400,000 barrels a day, in April, raising strong alarm bells on the supply front.

The surge in the price of the black liquid more than offset the relief after the Fed chair Jerome Powell affirmed that the central bank would be taking a measured approach to hiking rates, pointing to a smaller 25 basis point rate increase in March.

In the Congressional testimony, Jerome Powell assured that the Fed would pursue the twin monetary policy goals of maximum employment and price stability, based solely on data and objective analysis, and would be doing so in a clear and transparent manner.

The Initial Jobless Claims reading for the week ended February 26th released just a while ago showed that the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell to 215 thousand, from the previous week's reading of 233 thousand. Markets had expected 225 thousand claims.

Overall crypto market capitalization is at $1.92 trillion, of which 43.2 percent is held in Bitcoin, 18.2 percent in Ethereum and the remaining 38.6 percent in the residual altcoins. The increase in market capitalization in the past 24-hours is around 0.40 percent.

Bitcoin ranged between $45,077.58 and $43,054.24. It is currently trading at $44,000.34, after gaining 0.85 percent in the last 24 hours.

Ethereum moved between $3,026.36 and $2,882.07 and currently trading near $2933, suffering a 0.82 percent decline in the last 24 hours.

At current levels of market capitalization, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), BNB (BNB), XRP (XRP), Terra (LUNA), Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA), Avalanche (AVAX), Polkadot (DOT), Dogecoin (DOGE), TerraUSD (UST), Polygon (MATIC), Cosmos (ATOM), Litecoin (LTC), and NEAR Protocol (NEAR) are the top-ranking crypto coins.

Terra (LUNA) is the big gainer with a weekly gain of more than 75 percent. Cosmos (ATOM) and NEAR Protocol (NEAR) have also gained more than 45 percent in the past week.

In the tokens category, Tether (USDT), USD Coin (USDC), Binance USD (BUSD), SHIBA INU (SHIB), Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC), Cronos (CRO), Dai (DAI), Chainlink (LINK), Uniswap (UNI), FTX Token (FTT), UNUS SED LEO (LEO), Decentraland (MANA), Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB), The SandBox (SAND) and Axie Infinity (AXS) rank in the order of market capitalization.

In the category-wise market capitalization dominance, Smart Contracts aggregate to 27.19 percent; DeFi is at 7.70 percent; Centralized Exchanges add up to 5.11 percent; Web 3 sums up to 2.72 percent; Research grosses 2.19 percent; NFTs account for 2.05 percent; Memes command 1.70 percent; Scaling enjoys 1.43 percent; Metaverse commands 1.37 percent; Decentralized Exchanges amount to 1.28 percent; while Gaming follows with 1.28 percent market capitalization.

Crypto watchers are eyeing the new-found demand from the war zone for a potential boom in crypto valuations. Be it the mobilization of humanitarian aid, or the effort to mitigate the effects of sanctions, the use -cases of cryptos are now being debated comprehensively and critically. Also lurking in the background is the likely explosion of regulatory measures by countries taking cognizance of the sanctions regime and the potential crypto escape route.

