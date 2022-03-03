Rally May Stall For Malaysia Stock Market

The Malaysia stock market has moved higher in back-to-back trading days, gathering almost 25 points or 1.4 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just beneath the 1,620-point plateau although it may be stuck in neutral on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian is negative and volatile, responding to the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine and resulting sanctions. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.

The KLCI finished sharply higher on Thursday following gains from the plantation stocks and financials, while the telecoms and glove makers were mixed.

For the day, the index advanced 20.44 points or 1.28 percent to finish at the daily high of 1,618.54 after moving as low as 1,600.18. Volume was 3.434 billion shares worth 3.761 billion ringgit. There were 531 decliners and 433 gainers.

Among the actives, Axiata accelerated 2.38 percent, while CIMB Group improved 1.39 percent, Dialog Group perked 0.74 percent, Digi.com added 1.25 percent, Genting soared 2.64 percent, Genting Malaysia increased 1.34 percent, Hartalega Holdings gained 1.06 percent, IHH Healthcare rose 0.15 percent, INARI plunged 2.88 percent, IOI Corporation was up 0.43 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong skyrocketed 5.84 percent, Maybank strengthened 2.01 percent, Maxis surged 3.24 percent, MISC climbed 1.94 percent, MRDIY added 0.25 percent, Petronas Chemicals rallied 2.35 percent, PPB Group and Sime Darby Plantations both rose 0.77 percent, Press Metal jumped 2.12 percent, Public Bank collected 0.45 percent, RHB Capital advanced 1.55 percent, Sime Darby spiked 2.63 percent, Telekom Malaysia tumbled 0.97 percent, Tenaga Nasional gathered 1.44 percent, Top Glove tanked 0.98 percent and Hong Leong Financial was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as the major averages opened higher on Thursday and bounced back and forth across the unchanged line before late selling pressure saw them finish firmly in the red.

The Dow dropped 96.69 points or 0.29 percent to finish at 33,794.66, while the NASDAQ tumbled 214.08 points or 1.56 percent to end at 13,537.94 and the S&P 500 fell 23.05 points or 0.53 percent to close at 4,363.49.

The volatility on the day came as traders kept an eye on developments in Ukraine as Russian forces continue to step up their attacks, forcing thousands of Ukrainians to flee the country.

Traders remain worried the sanctions imposed on Russia along with the subsequent surge in oil prices could derail the economic recovery even as the Federal Reserve prepares to begin raising interest rates.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell appeared before the Senate Banking Committee and reiterated the central bank is likely to raise rates by at least 25 basis points at its meeting later this month.

In economic news, the Labor Department noted a modest decrease in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits last week. Also, the Institute for Supply Management reported a continued slowdown in the pace of growth in U.S. service sector activity in February.

U.S. crude oil prices drifted lower on Thursday, retreating from multi-year highs on speculation over a possible nuclear deal with Iran. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended down by 2.6 percent at $107.67 a barrel.

