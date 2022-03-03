TSX Pares Gains, Ends Slightly Down

Despite spending much of the day's trading session in positive territory, the Canadian stock market ended slightly weak on Thursday due to mild bout of selling pressure during the final hour.

The mood in the market was cautious due to concerns over the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine and worries the sanctions imposed on Russia and the surge in oil prices could hurt global economic recovery.

In addition to reacting to news on the geopolitical front, investors also tracked economic data from the U.S., and the latest batch of Canadian earnings news.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which climbed to 21,348.89, ended the session with a loss of 5.23 points or 0.02% at 21,250.41.

Materials shares moved higher as bullion prices gained in strength. Consumer staples, industrials and communications shares were among the other notable gainers.

Healthcare stocks declined sharply. Stocks from consumer discretionary, energy and sectors were the other major losers in the session.

First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO) climbed 6.6%. Teck Resources (TECK.B.TO), George Weston (WN.TO), Loblaw Companies (L.TO), Toromont Industries (TIH.TO), Canadian Pacific Railway (CP.TO), Nutrien (NTR.TO), Metro Inc (MRU.TO), WSP Global (WSP.TO) and Waste Connections (WCN.TO) gained 2 to 4.1%. Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV.TO) gained 1.8%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) ended modestly lower, paring early gains. The company reported fourth quarter adjusted net earnings of C$2.6 million compared to C$.018 million, a year ago. Adjusting earnings per share was C$2.21 compared to C$0.15.

Docebo Inc (DCBO.TO) drifted down more than 10%. TecSys (TCS.TO), Spin Master (TOY.TO), BRP Inc (DOO.TO), Descartes Systems (DSG.TO), Magna International (MG.TO), Gildan Activewear (GIL.TO) and Kinaxis (KXS.TO) ended lower by 3 to 6%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) declined 3.1%. The bank reported adjusted net income of $3,833 million for the first quarter of the current financial year, compared with $3,380 million in the first quarter last year. Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $2.08 in the first quarter, compared with $1.83 a year ago.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News