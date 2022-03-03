South Korea Inflation Climbs 3.7% On Year In February

Consumer prices in South Korea were up 3.7 percent on year in February, Statistics Korea said on Friday.

That was above expectations for 3.5 percent and up from 3.6 percent in the previous month.

On a monthly basis, inflation was up 0.6 percent - unchanged from the January reading and beating forecasts for an increase of 0.4 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.