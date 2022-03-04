European Economics Preview: Germany Foreign Trade Data Due

Foreign trade data from Germany is due on Friday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is slated to issue Germany's external trade data. Exports are forecast to grow 1 percent on month and imports to rise 2 percent in January.

At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office Insee releases industrial production for January. Economists expect industrial output to grow 0.5 percent on a monthly basis, reversing a 0.2 percent fall in December.

At 3.00 am ET, revised GDP from Austria and industrial production from Hungary are due.

At 3.30 am ET, IHS Markit is set to release Germany's construction Purchasing Managers' survey data.

At 4.00 am ET, Italy's revised GDP data for the fourth quarter is due.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is scheduled to issue euro area retail sales for January. Economists expect retail sales to grow 1.3 percent on a monthly basis after falling 3 percent in December.

