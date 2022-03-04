Germany Exports, Imports Fall Unexpectedly

Germany's exports and imports declined unexpectedly in January, data published by Destatis revealed on Friday.

Exports were down 2.8 percent month-on-month, reversing a 1.2 percent rise in December. Shipments were expected to climb 1.0 percent.



Likewise, imports decreased 4.2 percent, in contrast to the 4 percent increase a month ago. Economists had forecast a monthly growth of 2.0 percent.

As the decline in imports exceeded the fall in exports, the trade surplus rose to a seasonally adjusted EUR 9.4 billion from EUR 8.1 billion in the previous month. The expected level was EUR 6.1 billion.

On a yearly basis, exports growth slowed to 11.0 percent from 15.5 percent in December. Similarly, growth in imports eased to 25.6 percent from 28.1 percent a month ago.

Exports were up 4.0 percent and imports by 17.8 percent in January compared with February 2020, the month before restrictions were imposed due to the corona pandemic in Germany.

