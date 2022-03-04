Philippines Inflation Steady At 3.0% In February

The Philippines' inflation remained stable in February, data from the Philippine Statistics Authority showed on Friday.

The consumer price index rose 3.0 percent annually in February, after remaining unchanged in January. Economists had expected a 3.2 percent rise.

The statistical office attributed to an annual increase in housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels at 4.8 percent in January. Prices for transport and recreation, sport, and culture rose by 8.8 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively.

Prices for alcoholic beverages and tobacco grew 4.7 percent and those of clothing and footwear rose 1.9 percent. Prices for restaurants and accommodation services, and furnishing, household maintenance increased by 2.9 percent and 2.3 percent, respectively.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices grew a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent in February, after a 0.4 percent rise in the previous month.

