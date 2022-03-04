India Service Sector Growth Improves In February

India's service sector growth increased in February, survey results from IHS Markit showed on Friday.

The services Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 51.8 in February from 51.5 in January. Any score above 50.0 indicates expansion in the sector.

"Growth in the service sector failed to rebound as meaningfully as many would have hoped given that COVID-19 cases receded considerably from January's new wave and restrictions were lifted," Pollyanna De Lima, economics associate director at IHS Markit, said.

New inflows increased in February and international demand remained subdued.

The employment declined for the third straight month and was the fastest since July last year.

Operating expenses increased in February and output price inflation eased to the lowest in five months.

Outstanding business volume remained broadly unchanged in February and business confidence strengthened expecting the pandemic will retreat and will increase the focus on customer engagement.

The composite output index that combines the performance of manufacturing and services, rose to 53.5 in February from 53.0 in the previous month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.