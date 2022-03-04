Coheed And Cambria Announce Summer Tour, Share New Single 'The Liars Club'

Coheed and Cambria have announced dates for a summer headlining tour of North America. The band also recently released a new single, "The Liars Club."
The "A Window of The Waking Mind" tour kicks off July 12 in Miami, Florida, and concludes on August 17 in Troutdale, Oregon. Dance Gavin Dance and Mothica will provide support on the tour.
Meanwhile, "The Liars Club" is from the band's upcoming album, Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind, which will drop on May 27. The album is the second of five installments of a story arc about a couple on the run from tyrannical forces.
Coheed and Cambria A Window of the Waking Mind tour dates:
07/12 - Miami, FL @ FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park
07/13 - Tampa, FL @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
07/15 - Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
07/16 - New Braunfels, TX @ Whitewater Amphitheater
07/17 - Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
07/19 - Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
07/23 - Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium
07/24 - Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
07/26 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem
07/27 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Liacouras Center
07/29 - Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena
07/30 - Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
08/01 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Outdoors
08/02 - Pontiac, MI @ Crofoot Festival Grounds
08/03 - Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach
08/0 5 - Minneapolis, MN @ Armory
08/06 - Bridgeview, IL @ SeatGeek Stadium
08/07 - St Louis, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park
08/09 - Denver, CO @ Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
08/10 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Lot at The Complex
08/12 - Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine LA Outdoors
08/13 - San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
08/14 - Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre
08/16 - Seattle, WA @ Marymoor Park
08/17 - Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield
