Coheed And Cambria Announce Summer Tour, Share New Single 'The Liars Club'

Coheed and Cambria have announced dates for a summer headlining tour of North America. The band also recently released a new single, "The Liars Club."

The "A Window of The Waking Mind" tour kicks off July 12 in Miami, Florida, and concludes on August 17 in Troutdale, Oregon. Dance Gavin Dance and Mothica will provide support on the tour.

Meanwhile, "The Liars Club" is from the band's upcoming album, Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind, which will drop on May 27. The album is the second of five installments of a story arc about a couple on the run from tyrannical forces.

Coheed and Cambria A Window of the Waking Mind tour dates:

07/12 - Miami, FL @ FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park

07/13 - Tampa, FL @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

07/15 - Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

07/16 - New Braunfels, TX @ Whitewater Amphitheater

07/17 - Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

07/19 - Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

07/23 - Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium

07/24 - Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

07/26 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem

07/27 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Liacouras Center

07/29 - Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena

07/30 - Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

08/01 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Outdoors

08/02 - Pontiac, MI @ Crofoot Festival Grounds

08/03 - Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach

08/0 5 - Minneapolis, MN @ Armory

08/06 - Bridgeview, IL @ SeatGeek Stadium

08/07 - St Louis, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park

08/09 - Denver, CO @ Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

08/10 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Lot at The Complex

08/12 - Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine LA Outdoors

08/13 - San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

08/14 - Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre

08/16 - Seattle, WA @ Marymoor Park

08/17 - Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield

(Photo: Jimmy Fontaine)

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Entertainment News