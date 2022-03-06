China Trade Data On Tap For Monday

China will on Monday release February figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Imports are expected to rise 16.5 percent on year, slowing from 19.5 percent in January. Exports are called higher by an annual 15.0 percent, down from 20.9 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $99.5 billion, up from $94.46 billion a month earlier.

Australia will see February figures for job advertisements from ANZ; in January, job ads were down 0.3 percent on month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.