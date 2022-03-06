More Pain Predicted For Hong Kong Stock Market

The Hong Kong stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last four trading days since the end of the three-day losing streak in which it had plummeted almost 950 points or 4.2 percent. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 21,900-point plateau and it's looking at another rough opening on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian is continued volatility with a downward bias thanks to the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian markets are expected to open in similar fashion.

The Hang Seng finished sharply lower on Friday with damage across the board, especially among the financials and stocks.

For the day, the index plummeted 562.05 points or 2.50 percent to finish at 21,905.29 after trading between 21,838.99 and 22,017.94.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies skidded 2.40 percent, while AIA Group slumped 1.67 percent, Alibaba Group tumbled 5.17 percent, Alibaba Health Info retreated 3.70 percent, ANTA Sports weakened 1.64 percent, China Life Insurance lost 0.77 percent, China Mengniu Dairy was down 0.62 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) rose 0.23 percent, China Resources Land advanced 0.66 percent, CITIC dropped 1.32 percent, CK Infrastructure surged 5.02 percent, CNOOC weakened 2.07 percent, Country Garden fell 0.66 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical was up 0.23 percent, Galaxy Entertainment plunged 5.81 percent, Hang Lung Properties added 0.60 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas shed 0.85 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China slid 0.65 percent, JD.com plummeted 8.32 percent, Li Ning stumbled 2.00 percent, Longfor sank 1.35 percent, Meituan tanked 5.40 percent, New World Development dipped 0.49 percent, Techtronic Industries declined 4.70 percent. Xiaomi Corporation surrendered 5.16 percent, WuXi Biologics dropped 2.06 percent and Henderson Land was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as the major averages opened lower on Friday and remained solidly in the red throughout the session.

The Dow dropped 179.90 points or 0.53 percent to finish at 33,614.80, while the NASDAQ tumbled 224.46 points or 1.66 percent to close at 13,313.44 and the S&P sank 34.62 points or 0.79 percent to end at 4,328.87. For the week, the NASDAQ plunged 2.8 percent and the Dow and S&P both fell 1.3 percent.

The weakness on Wall Street came as concerns about the impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine continued to weigh on the markets, with Russia ratcheting up its attacks and taking control of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe.

Worries about Ukraine overshadowed the Labor Department report that showed U.S. employment once again jumped by much more than expected in February.

Crude oil prices moved up sharply on Friday as worries about supply disruptions grew amid an escalation in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended up by $8.01 or about 7.4 percent at $115.68 a barrel, the highest settlement since September 2008. WTI crude futures skyrocketed 26.3 percent for the week, the steepest climb in percentage terms since the week ending April 3, 2020.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis