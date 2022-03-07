Japan Data On Tap For Tuesday

Japan is scheduled to release a batch of data on Tuesday, headlining an otherwise light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. On tap are January figures for cash earnings, current account and its leading and coincident economic indexes, as well as February figures for bank lending and the eco watchers survey.

In December, cash earnings dipped 0.2 percent on year and overtime pay rose 4.8 percent, while the current account deficit was 370.8 billion yen. The leading index had a score of 103.9 and the coincident was at 92.7. Bank lending in January rose 0.6 percent on year, while the eco watchers survey for current conditions had a score of 37.9 and the outlook was at 42.6.

Taiwan will release February figures for trade and inflation. In January, imports were up 24.9 percent on year and exports rose an annual 16.7 percent for a trade surplus of $4.9 billion. Overall inflation was up 0.42 percent on month and 2.84 percent on year, while wholesale prices spiked an annual 10.83 percent.

Economic News

