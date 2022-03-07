China Exports Rise More Than Expected

China's exports grew more than expected in January to February period, figures from the General Administration of Customs revealed on Monday.

Exports increased 16.3 percent on a yearly basis, bigger than the expected growth of 15.0 percent.

At the same time, imports advanced 15.5 percent, but slower than economists' forecast of +16.5 percent.

As a result, the trade surplus rose to $115.9 billion. The surplus was forecast to increase moderately to $99.5 billion from $94.5 billion in December.

