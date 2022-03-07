European Economics Preview: Germany Industrial Orders, Retail Sales Data Due

Industrial orders and retail sales from Germany are due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 1.45 am ET, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs is set to issue Swiss unemployment data. The jobless rate is seen unchanged at 2.3 percent in February.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is slated to issue Germany's factory orders and retail sales data. Economists expect orders to grow 1 percent month-on-month in January, slower than the 2.8 percent increase seen in December.

At the same time, Germany retail sales are forecast to advance 9.8 percent annually in January after staying flat a month ago.

At 2.45 am ET, France foreign trade data is due for January. The deficit totaled EUR 11.3 billion in December.

At 4.30 am ET, Eurozone Sentix investor confidence data is due. The indicator is seen at 5.3 in March, down from 16.6 in February.

