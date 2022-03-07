Germany Industrial Orders Growth Slows In January

Germany industrial orders grew at a slower pace in January, figures from Destatis revealed on Monday.

Industrial orders expanded 1.8 percent month-on-month, slower than the December's 3.0 percent increase. Nonetheless, this was faster than the economists' forecast of +1.0 percent.

The slowdown was caused by the 8.3 percent decrease in domestic orders. Meanwhile, foreign demand was up 9.4 percent.

Excluding major orders, new orders in manufacturing gained 0.8 percent in January.

At the same time, the annual increase in orders improved to 7.3 percent from 5.9 percent in the previous month.

