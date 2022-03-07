Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence Plunges In March

Eurozone investor sentiment declined dramatically to a 16-month low due to the Ukraine war, survey results from the behavioral research firm Sentix showed on Monday.

After two consecutive improvements, the investor confidence index plunged to -7.0 in March from +16.6 in February. This was the lowest score since November 2020 and well below the economists' forecast of 5.3.

Both current assessment and expectations weakened notably in March. The current situation index declined 11.5 points to 7.8, the lowest since last May.

At the same time, the expectations index fell sharply by 34.8 points, which was the biggest fall in the survey history. The index reached -20.8 in March, the weakest since August 2012.

The survey showed that the German suffered a severe setback with the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The investor sentiment index slid 23.1 points to -5.2 in March, the weakest since July 2020.

The dependence on Russian energy and the geographic proximity to the crisis region weighed on the confidence, Sentix said.

The current situation index declined to 10.0 from 20.0, while the expectations indicator logged a marked fall in March, to -19.3 from +15.8 in February.

The survey was conducted among 1,216 investors between March 3 and 5.

